Driver fires 8 to 10 shots in Steele Creek neighborhood, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A driver fired eight to ten shots into homes and vehicles in a Steele Creek neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and neighbors.

Someone drove through Griers Fork Drive firing a gun late Saturday evening.

Neighbors told Channel 9’s Glenn Counts that they heard eight to ten shots being fired.

One woman said her husband was outside and had to run and duck for cover.

“His back hatch was open, and his door was open, and he had to run around the back side of the car and duck because he heard the shots,” she said. “Once he was ducking, he then peeked cause it got quiet and then started to go into the house. When he was in the garage, he heard a few more shots.”

No one was injured. But at the scene, bullet holes could be seen in the sides of homes and vehicles.

No additional details have been made available.

