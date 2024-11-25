Driver from Hickory asks for help after race trailer, truck stolen from hotel

FLORENCE, S.C. — A race car driver out of Hickory is asking for help after someone stole his racing equipment over the weekend.

Allen Huffman shared pictures of his 2005 Chevy Silverado and 28-foot race trailer stolen from the Home2 Suites in Florence, South Carolina.

Huffman says he had just raced at the South Carolina 400 Friday night when someone stole the trailer and truck from the hotel.

He’s offering a reward in hopes of getting his race truck, pit box, and other equipment back.

(VIDEO: Volunteers at Hickory airport coordinate evacuations in western NC)

Volunteers at Hickory airport coordinate evacuations in western NC

©2024 Cox Media Group