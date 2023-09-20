Driver indicted after accident that killed Charlotte bride on wedding day

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — A grand jury in Charleston County, South Carolina, has returned four indictments against Jamie Lee Komoroski, according to our ABC affiliate at WCIV News in Charleston.

On April 28, Komoroski crashed into a low-speed vehicle (LSV) in Folly Beach, killing Samantha Miller and severely injuring Aric Hutchinson and another passenger. Miller and Hutchinson had gotten married earlier that day.

Police told WCIV, that Komoroski was driving 65 m.p.h. in a 25 m.p.h. zone and her blood alcohol level was three times that of the legal limit.

On Sept. 12, the grand jury returned indictments on Komoroski’s charges: one count of felony DUI causing death. two counts of felony DUI causing great bodily injury, and one count of reckless homicide, WCIV reported Wednesday.

Officials say Komoroski has been in custody since the deadly crash and was denied bond on Aug. 1.

