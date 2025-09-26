Driver killed after speeding car rolls over in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Friday that speed was a factor in a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday in the 3500 block of Sam Wilson Road.

The crash involved a Hyundai Elantra, driven by 24-year-old Jaquavias Deshawn Holley, and a Hyundai Tucson. Holley was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead the following day.

The Hyundai Elantra was speeding when it struck the Hyundai Tucson, lost control, and rolled over, according to the preliminary investigation.

The Elantra had two passengers who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the driver of the Hyundai Tucson has not been disclosed, and the identities of the two passengers in the Elantra have not been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

