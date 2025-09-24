MEDIC: 4 hurt in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says four people are hurt, and two of them are seriously injured after a crash in west Charlotte Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Sam Wilson Road at Air Park Drive.
At least two cars were seen with heavy damage at the scene.
Channel 9 is asking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about how this crash happened and updates on the victims.
