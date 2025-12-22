Driver killed in Chesterfield single vehicle crash

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash in Chesterfield late Sunday night.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on SC Highway 20 near Kate Lane.

A 2006 Nissan pickup was traveling northbound on SC 20, ran off the road, and turned over, troopers said.

The driver was killed in the crash, officials said.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

