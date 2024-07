One person was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County, troopers said.

A 2010 Chevy pickup truck was going south on Midway Road near Highway 9 shortly before noon when the driver ran off the road, hitting a pole and a tree.

The driver, who wasn’t identified, died.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group