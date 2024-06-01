Driver dies after running off Chesterfield County road, flipping, troopers say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A driver died Friday when they ran off the road in Chesterfield County, troopers said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Airport Road near Eddy Horton Road, about 4 miles south of Pageland.

Investigators said the driver of a 1988 Mercury sedan was heading south on Airport Road when they went off the right side of the road and flipped several times.

They died from their injuries, authorities said.

No further information was released.

