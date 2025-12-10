Driver receives minimum 4-year sentence in deadly DWI crash

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A driver will spend at least four years in prison after pleading guilty to felony death by motor vehicle.

According to investigators, Elias Francis got behind the wheel after drinking in Charlotte in April 2023.

He would later crash into Alfredo Palacio on Unionville-Indian Trail Road. Palacio would die from injuries sustained in the collision.

Investigators said Francis’ blood alcohol levels were twice the legal limit, even three hours after the crash occurred.

