Driver says gas station charged her more than price on sign

CHARLOTTE — A driver said a gas station charged her 10 cents more per gallon than the price on the sign.

Monica Smith told Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke she went to a 7-Eleven near Northlake Mall.

She says the sign said regular gas cost $2.89 and showed Stoogenke a picture of it. She stopped, got gas, and noticed the receipt and the pump itself said $2.99 for the same gas instead. She showed Stoogenke the receipt and a picture of the pump.

“I feel taken advantage of,” she said.

You may be thinking, sometimes, gas station signs list the price, but specify that price is for cash only with a different price for credit card. But Action 9 didn’t see that in this case.

Smith complained to the business.

“The attendant, he apologized, but still, he didn’t do anything,” she said.

More specifically, she says he didn’t give her any money back or promise to change the prices right away.

“I was expecting a refund or something,” she said. “And hopefully they won’t do this to anybody else.”

A man, who told Action 9 he owned the gas station, acknowledged the price was wrong, but it’s not clear why or whether he gave any customers refunds.

7-Eleven corporate didn’t respond in time for this report.

If this happens to you:

At the very least, complain to the gas station. Try to get your money back, so keep your receipt. It makes for a stronger case.

You may also want to file a complaint with the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office or the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs.

If you have a concern involving the quality of the fuel, for example, you think there’s water in it or the octane is wrong, tell your state’s Department of Agriculture instead.

