Driver sentenced to prison for crash that killed well-known Charlotte chef

CHARLOTTE — The driver responsible for a crash that killed a well-regarded chef in Charlotte last year has been sentenced to prison.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said on Friday that Alejandro Chavez-Gomez, 24, pled guilty to felony death by vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Chavez-Gomez was arrested after a crash on March 18, 2023. He was driving east on Central Avenue when he rear-ended another car, causing it to crash into a power pole.

Alejandro Chavez-Gomez

Police said Chavez-Gomez was impaired at the time of the crash.

Two people were inside the other car, Kendall Ross and his wife. Ross was killed in the crash.

Channel 9 spoke with friends and colleagues of Ross who said he was an accomplished man who was taken too soon. He was an executive chef who helped start Angeline’s in Uptown Charlotte, and he also worked as a touring chef for award-winning artists like Ed Sheeran and Rod Stewart.

Chavez-Gomez was sentenced to 70-96 months in prison for the first charge and 26-44 months in prison for the second charge, which will start after he completes his first sentence.

(WATCH: Widespread technology outage impacts Charlotte Douglas Airport, city websites)

Widespread technology outage impacts Charlotte Douglas Airport, city websites





©2024 Cox Media Group