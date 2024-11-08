Driver shot on I-85 in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — Someone fired shots Wednesday night on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte, hitting a 31-year-old driver, according to police reports.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. near the Freedom Drive exit. A 10-year-old girl was in the car when the woman was shot, according to police. The child was not hurt.

An ambulance took the woman to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a possible motive behind the shooting.

Channel 9 reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for an update on the victim’s condition, and if they have any more information on the suspected shooter. We are waiting for a response.

