Driver who killed cyclist in south Charlotte sentenced to 60 days in jail

CHARLOTTE — The woman who hit and killed a father as he rode his bike on East Woodlawn Road will spend 60 days in jail.

On Thursday, Casey Ruppe pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and driving while impaired.

Last January, Ruppe was allegedly drunk, with meth in her system, when she hit Jeremy Page.

Page was ultimately dragged nearly 300 feet before witnesses got Ruppe to stop. She claimed she was unaware she had hit anyone.

After 60 days in jail, Ruppe will be on supervised probation for 36 months and must get treatment.

