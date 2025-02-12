‘A joy to be around’: Family grieving after father of 3 killed while riding bike

CHARLOTTE — A family is grieving after their loved one was killed while riding his bike in south Charlotte nearly two weeks ago.

Jeramie Page was a father of three and known by those close to him as “Mitch.” He got around on his bike, but his last ride ended in tragedy on E. Woodlawn Road.

Page is remembered as a kind and funny guy to those who loved him.

“Oh, he was a joy to be around, he was so funny, he always cut up,” said his aunt, Patsy.

Pastsy told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz on Wednesday that her nephew struggled with addiction, but had many clean and good days, creating memories with his three sons and family.

“If it came down to, ‘Hey I need your help to do this,’ he was on it,” Patsy said.

But on Jan. 30, the 41-year-old was riding his bike along Woodlawn Road when Casey Ruppe hit him while pulling out of a parking lot. Page was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

According to a warrant, Ruppe told officers she had two drinks at a restaurant up the road, and she “felt that she hit something but believed it to be the curb.”

“It breaks my heart, it breaks my heart,” Patsy said.

Page’s aunt says she has no ill will toward Ruppe and is praying for her. But she’s asking everyone to think before they get behind the wheel, hoping her nephew didn’t die in vain.

“Call somebody, give somebody your keys, don’t jeopardize your future for an hour of entertainment,” Patsy said.

