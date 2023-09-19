Drivers claim ‘Hemi tick’ is dangerous, expensive to fix

Some drivers have been worried about what is called the “Hemi tick.”

Donna Goins fired up her 2016 RAM 1500 and Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke heard it right away.

“It’s just like a knocking sound like a ‘tick, tick, tick, tick.’ It just keeps doing that,” Goins explained. “It’s all the time.”

Some people, not including Goins, are suing over this issue.

The defect is in certain Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM models with certain Hemi V-8 engines from 2014 to 2022.

The lawsuit gives this partial list:

2014-2022 Chrysler 300

2014-2022 Dodge Challenger

2014-2022 Dodge Charger

2014-2021 Dodge Durango

2014-2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014-2020 RAM 1500

2014-2022 RAM 2500

2014-2022 RAM 3500

The plaintiffs want the suit to turn into a class-action lawsuit, which would end up including everyone in the same situation. However, it’s nowhere near that point yet.

They claim it’s a safety concern, which includes “loss of power … especially at highway speeds.”

That is what worries Goins the most.

“I’m always afraid it’s going to cut off and someone’s going to hit me, or I’m going to have a wreck or something,” she said. “Mad. Very mad.”

Those plaintiffs say it’s also a money issue.

They say the alleged “tick” substantially “decreases the value” of the vehicle and requires them to “spend significant money” on repairs. Even “thousands of dollars of out-of-pocket.”

Goins says it would cost $4,500 to fix hers.

The company, which makes the family of vehicles -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, says it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

If you have this issue:

Take the vehicle to the dealer if for no other reason than to document the problem.

If you spend any money because of the “tick,” save your receipts in case there’s a way to get reimbursed later.

Email Action9@wsoctv.com. Stoogenke is tracking this problem among vehicle owners in the Carolinas.

