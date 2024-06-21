‘Someone finally got my car’: Hyundai and Kia thefts still happening

CHARLOTTE — Action 9 is still seeing a lot of cases of thieves stealing Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Stephanie Moyer told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that someone stole her Kia Soul.

“I didn’t think it would happen to me but that’s the first thing I thought of, was someone finally got my car,” she said.

She says she and her fiance started carpooling. “It’s been so stressful. It’s been very stressful. [My fiance and I] have a lot going on this year. We’re getting married so we’re really cutting down on our expenses to try to save for this, and having this car taken away from us without any notice or anything is just making life a lot harder and, financially, it’s very, very hard,” she said.

Moyer, who works part-time in the racing industry and knows a thing or two about cars, says she had not gotten the software upgrade or the steering wheel lock Stoogenke’s been telling you about but now thinks maybe she should have. “It can happen to anyone, no matter who you are. If they want it bad enough, they’ll take it,” she said.

She told Stoogenke Friday, that she’s been without her car for a month and a half and still hasn’t seen it.

If you own a Kia or Hyundai, Action 9 suggests:

- Ask your dealer if you qualify for the free software update. It applies to 2011-2021 models that use a key. If your car has a push button to start it you don’t need the update. See models listed below.

- Ask police for a free steering wheel lock.

- Hyundai (hyundaitheftsettlement.com) and Kia (kiatheftsettlement.com) agreed to settle a class action lawsuit involving the rash of thefts. The companies agreed to pay roughly $200 million, mostly to victims. The court still has to sign off on the case. That hearing is set for next month. If the judge approves it, you’ll have until Jan. 11 to file a claim.

Cars that qualify for the update:

2011 – 2016 Sportage

2011 – 2016 Forte

2010 – 2021 Soul

2011 – 2021 Rio

2014 Sedona





2011-2019 Sonata Hybrid

2016-2019 Sonata Plug-In Hybrid

2010-2012 Santa Fe

2010-2021 Tucson

2014 Elantra Coupe

2014-2016 Elantra

2014-2020 Elantra GT

2012-2017 Veloster

