CHARLOTTE — A program through the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is helping to level the playing field by boosting digital literacy for Charlotteans new and old.

Viktoriia Brechka has been living in the Charlotte area with her family for more than two years. Originally from Ukraine, they moved elsewhere within Europe before settling in the Queen City.

“For our family,” she told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis. “It was the most safe place.”

Brechka said the change hasn’t necessarily been easy, but she has found help navigating their new life through the nonprofit Refugee Support Services.

She recently graduated from Learn2Earn, a digital literacy and technology course offered through the library in partnership with RSS. So far, nearly 300 people have benefited from the program.

“It really helps you to go into this new life because you’re really feeling like beginning, like the zero,” Brechka said.

Abrar Alkusaimi is a librarian, working to bring programs like these to the community through the Mobile Internet Lab, or MiLa. The program is designed to teach digital literacy, workforce development and job support. She says the mobile lab parks all over the city, providing outreach and internet access.

Of the nearly 300 program graduates, 100 were tied to RSS. Thanks to a grant from the City of Charlotte, they each received a free laptop.

“One of our graduates started her undergraduate studies at UNC Chapel Hill a week after the first graduation, and so she was able to take that laptop with her, starting her educational journey,” Alkusaimi said. “We also had people who came in, and they’re using it with their kids. I think for programs like this, it bridges a lot of gaps and invisible gaps that some people have that we don’t always see.”

It’s all part of an effort to lift people up, so they can get ahead.

“This program actually was something that will help you to grow and help you learn and have the new opportunities here,” Brechka said.

Nine languages were represented among RSS participants. Brechka now volunteers her own time to translate for other Ukrainian refugees.

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