Drought deepens across the Carolinas, threatening Piedmont’s fall colors

NORTH CAROLINA — Drought conditions continue to expand across the Carolinas this week and could have an impact on the Piedmont’s fall foliage this season.

The drought monitor, which is updated every Thursday, has upgraded parts of Mecklenburg, Stanly, Union, Lancaster, York, and Chester counties from moderate to severe drought status.

Moderate drought and dry conditions have also expanded areawide.

Drought in the fall can cause problems for the foliage as it creates stress to trees.

This stress leads to trees conserving their energy and, consequently, their leaves might brown prematurely rather than turn bright colors. Trees can also shed their leaves earlier than expected under these conditions.

So far this October, Charlotte has only accumulated 0.07″ of rain. That puts the Queen City in a rain deficit of -2.29″ for the month, and -5.12″ for the year.

Fortunately for the High Country, drought conditions have not been as prevalent this year.

That has allowed for a very vibrant fall color season over the past few weeks.

