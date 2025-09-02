Unpredictable weather threatens fall foliage vibrancy and timing

CHARLOTTE — This summer’s extreme heat and heavy rains could impact the fall leaf peeping season, affecting the vibrancy and timing of the foliage.

Experts indicate that the unusual weather patterns might influence when the leaves will change color and how vibrant those colors will be. Climate change is also playing a role in altering the timing of peak foliage.

“These kinds of extremes create stresses in trees,” William Keeton, a professor of forest ecology at the University of Vermont, said. “They begin to brown up and drop their leaves sooner than they otherwise would.”

While it is still too early to determine which areas will offer the best leaf viewing this year, Priceline has identified the Hudson Valley region in New York as the top destination for leaf peeping.

The fall foliage season is economically significant, with Vermont alone estimating around one billion dollars in visitor spending related to the event.

