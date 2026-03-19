CHARLOTTE — The latest drought monitor update for the Carolinas continues to highlight the need for widespread rain as we enter the spring season.

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Severe-to-extreme drought levels persist for areas including Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Union counties as of Thursday’s drought monitor update. The only slight improvements our area has seen over the past week occurred in the Foothills, which were upgraded from severe to moderate drought. Regardless, the Carolinas are in desperate need of rainfall, especially as we enter the growing season this spring.

Drought persists in Carolinas

In Charlotte, rainfall totals are running over 3.5 inches behind so far this year. However, combined with the lower-than-normal rainfall observed in 2025, it would take much more than 3 inches to fix these dry conditions. In fact, according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information, the metro area would need 12 inches of rain within a 30-day span to alleviate any drought conditions.

Our weather pattern stays pretty quiet through the weekend outside of warming temperatures. Our next cold front doesn't arrive until Monday, and it's a weak one too! Just an isolated shower chance as it passes by and a bit of a cool down behind it. pic.twitter.com/9wOk9vhJCX — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) March 19, 2026

While there are currently no mandatory water restrictions in place for Mecklenburg County or the surrounding areas, it is helpful for people to monitor their water consumption. Taking shorter showers, spacing out car washes, or watering your lawn can help conserve water as we enter the spring season.

There are no big rainstorms in the forecast for the Carolinas over the next week that would help eliminate these drought conditions. Looking at the long-range forecast, the rainfall outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is slightly more optimistic.

Drought persists in Carolinas

The CPC forecasts above-normal precipitation for the Southeast for April, May, and June. Historically, our rainiest months in Charlotte occur in July and August.

VIDEO: Monroe asks people to conserve water amid significant drought

Monroe asks people to conserve water amid significant drought

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