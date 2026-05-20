200 U.S. flags stolen, vandalized at veterans memorial park

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department asked the public for help to identify the people responsible for the theft and vandalism of 200 U.S. flags on Sunday at the Salisbury Veterans Memorial Park on West Miller Street.

The flags were initially stolen and vandalized at the park. After being replaced, they were subjected to further vandalism the following day, police said.

The Salisbury Veterans Memorial Park on Miller St is a memorial site and not a veteran cemetery.

Members of the public can submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245. All information received through Crime Stoppers will remain confidential.

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