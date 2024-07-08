Drowning recovery underway in Tega Cay

The Charlotte Fire Department is assisting with a drowning recovery Monday in Tega Cay.

The incident happened near Pitcairn Park on Triton Drive along Lake Wylie.

Charlotte Fire is assisting with a drowning recovery at the 4000 block of Triton Dr. Tega Cay PD is lead on dissemination of additional information. pic.twitter.com/eJerRXdQb9 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 8, 2024

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

