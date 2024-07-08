Local

Drowning recovery underway in Tega Cay

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Firetruck Stock photo of a firetruck racing to a scene. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

The Charlotte Fire Department is assisting with a drowning recovery Monday in Tega Cay.

Swimmer dies after jumping off boat at popular Lake Norman sandbar

The incident happened near Pitcairn Park on Triton Drive along Lake Wylie.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read