LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Two inmates at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center were found in possession of controlled substances during routine strip searches by detention officers.

The drugs were discovered by officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office during the booking process. Anthony Jwan Farley, 44, was found with methamphetamine, while Brei Danielle Ledford, 34, had alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax.

Drugs found during strip searches at Lincoln County jail From left: Anthony Jwan Farley, 44, Brei Danielle Ledford, 34 (LCSO)

Both inmates were charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on the premises of a penal institution or local jail and are being held without bond.

The detention center employs a body scanner and conducts strip searches on all inmates during booking to prevent contraband from entering the facility. Despite these measures, officers note that it can still be challenging to locate drugs.

Ledford had hidden the Xanax inside her body after self-reporting to serve a five-day sentence for an unrelated charge. Farley had concealed the methamphetamine on his body at the time of his arrest.

The discovery of drugs highlights ongoing challenges in preventing contraband within detention facilities, even with stringent search protocols in place.