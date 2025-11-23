Drugs, weapons found during Charlotte traffic stop, police say

CHARLOTTE — Two men were arrested on Nov. 13 after a traffic stop on West Sugar Creek Road led to the discovery of concealed firearms and drugs.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers stopped a vehicle for a tag light violation. Upon approaching the vehicle, both the driver and a passenger admitted to possessing concealed firearms without permits.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers said they seized approximately 386 grams of suspected marijuana, $1,200 in U.S. currency, and two firearms.

The individuals arrested were identified as Andrae Juwan Burnette and Rayvon Sharriff Ponder, both 27 years old.

Burnette and Ponder were charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and carrying a concealed gun, according to reports.

