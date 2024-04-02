Drugs for weight loss no longer covered by state workers’ health insurance

NORTH CAROLINA — State workers like teachers and cops will no longer get help losing weight on North Carolina’s dime.

Effective Monday, the North Carolina State Health Plan no longer covers popular drugs for weight loss, including Wegovy, Ozempic and Saxenda.

It’s all because of cost. State Treasurer Dale Folwell says a recent study found it only costs about $22 a month to produce WeGovy, but the list price is $1,350 a month.

Nova Nordisk, the company that produces the product, sells the same exact product in the Netherlands for only $296 a month.

Folwell said the price variation exists despite massive profits for Nova Nordisk. They saw a 32% increase in profits within first six months of 2023.

The weight loss drugs are used by more than 20,000 people on the state health plan, and the treasurer said an increase for everyone enrolled in the plan would be necessary to keep covering the drugs for everyone else.

The treasurer said this isn’t about efficacy; it’s about costs.

“Even when they flew across the pond to meet with us a couple of months ago, they were talking about how this drug works. And I said we are not questioning whether it works or not, we are questioning how much we should have to pay for it,” Folwell said.

The state health plan will still cover Wegovy and Ozempic when used for diabetes; just not for weight loss purposes. Folwell said negotiations with the drug manufacturer continue.

