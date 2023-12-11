Local

Overturned 18-wheeler blocking I-77 southbound in Rock Hill

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Overturned 18-wheeler causing road closures, major traffic jams on I-77 SB, SOURCE: YCSO

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An 18-wheeler overturned on I-77 southbound near Rock Hill Monday morning, causing the road to close and traffic to back up for miles.

PHOTOS:

Image 1 of 7

Overturned 18-wheeler causing road closures, major traffic jams on I-77 SB, SOURCE: YCSO

The York County Sheriff’s Office said there is a detour at exit 77. South Carolina Highway Patrol is helping get drivers onto Anderson Road to Porter Road and back onto I-77.

>> Check Traffic Team 9′s alternate routes on the Live Traffic Map.

YCSO and SCHP haven’t revealed what caused the accident or if there were injuries.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Charlotte airport working on traffic solutions for the holiday season)

Charlotte airport working on traffic solutions for the holiday season

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read