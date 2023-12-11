Overturned 18-wheeler blocking I-77 southbound in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An 18-wheeler overturned on I-77 southbound near Rock Hill Monday morning, causing the road to close and traffic to back up for miles.
PHOTOS:
The York County Sheriff’s Office said there is a detour at exit 77. South Carolina Highway Patrol is helping get drivers onto Anderson Road to Porter Road and back onto I-77.
TRAFFIC: Deputies are assisting SCHP with the detour at exit 77 SB. You can take Anderson Road to Porter Road to get back onto I-77 South beyond the accident. #YCSONews #traffic pic.twitter.com/lOOZwZHiz6— York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) December 11, 2023
>> Check Traffic Team 9′s alternate routes on the Live Traffic Map.
YCSO and SCHP haven’t revealed what caused the accident or if there were injuries.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
(WATCH: Charlotte airport working on traffic solutions for the holiday season)
©2023 Cox Media Group