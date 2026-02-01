Duke Energy asks customers to reduce energy use Monday morning

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy needs your help on Monday morning.

They are asking customers to reduce energy use, as the extremely cold temperatures are driving energy demand up across North Carolina and the East Coast.

They are concerned about potential power outages and want people to reduce usage from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Here are some tips from Duke Energy:

Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting.

to the lowest comfortable setting. Avoid using major appliances such as washing machines, clothes dryers and dishwashers between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

such as washing machines, clothes dryers and dishwashers between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Turn off any unnecessary devices , unused plug-ins and lights.

, unused plug-ins and lights. Electric vehicle owners: Charge midday, when demand is lower.

