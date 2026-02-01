Local

Duke Energy asks customers to reduce energy use Monday morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Duke Energy Duke Energy is asking residents to scale back energy use. (WSOC.)
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy needs your help on Monday morning.

They are asking customers to reduce energy use, as the extremely cold temperatures are driving energy demand up across North Carolina and the East Coast.

They are concerned about potential power outages and want people to reduce usage from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Here are some tips from Duke Energy:

  • Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. 
  • Avoid using major appliances such as washing machines, clothes dryers and dishwashers between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. 
  • Turn off any unnecessary devices, unused plug-ins and lights. 
  • Electric vehicle owners: Charge midday, when demand is lower.

