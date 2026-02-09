Duke Energy crews battle outages after high winds hit western NC

NORTH CAROLINA — High winds caused power outages across western North Carolina, leaving over 1,000 customers without power in Buncombe and Henderson counties.

According to WLOS, Duke Energy crews worked all day to resolve the outages, facing challenges such as a tree taking down major distribution lines and nearby underground lines in Fairview.

By the end of the day Saturday, crews had significantly reduced the number of power outages in both counties.

