Duke Energy lowers proposed rate increase after pushback

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is reducing its proposed rate hike request after pushback from North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson.

According to the Department of Justice, Duke is lowering its proposed increase from 18% to 11.6%.

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The proposal still needs to be reviewed by the North Carolina Utilities Commission.

A hearing on the case is scheduled to begin July 7.

A final decision is expected this fall. If the increase is approved as proposed, the new rates would begin taking effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

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