Duke Energy to move massive transformer from Rock Hill rail yard

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Duke Energy is set to move a massive transformer from a rail yard in Rock Hill to the Lake Wylie Power Plant.

The operation has the potential to impact traffic for hours.

According to Duke Energy, the 14-mile route could take around six to eight hours.

This will be the fourth and final transformer that will be replaced at the Catawba Nuclear Plant.

The move is set to take place on Saturday.

VIDEO: ‘Kind of monopolizing’: Duke Energy faces pushback over higher electricity bills

‘Kind of monopolizing’: Duke Energy faces pushback over higher electricity bills





©2024 Cox Media Group