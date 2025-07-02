Duke Energy seeks 7.7% rate increase for South Carolina customers

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is asking to raise energy rates by nearly 7.7% in South Carolina.

This would impact about 700,000 customers in the Upstate region and Interstate 77 corridor.

The utility says the rate hike is needed to upgrade the grid and maintain reliability and storm resilience.

State regulators will hold public hearings over the next few months before deciding by the end of the year.

If approved, the increase is expected to cost the average ratepayer an additional $10 a month starting March 2026.

