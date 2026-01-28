Duke Energy seeks approval to add batteries to aging solar sites

Duke Energy wants to give new life to older solar sites by adding batteries.

The solar sites have been operating for about 10 years and are nearing the end of their contracts.

Duke Energy hopes by adding batteries it can extend these deals for another decade and save ratepayers money by avoiding the cost of new power plants.

The plan needs approval from the North Carolina Utilities Commission.

