Duke Energy studying public use of Catawba-Wateree lakes and rivers

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is seeking public feedback on recreational opportunities along the Catawba-Wateree lakes and rivers.

The utility manages the waterway and its lakes through its dam system.

Duke Energy is studying how the public uses the lakes and rivers through October to determine what’s working and where improvement is needed.

These studies are required every 10 years. The next will take place in 2035.

