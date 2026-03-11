Duke Energy’s merger deal includes reducing customer costs

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is one step closer to merging its two service providers, Duke Progress and Duke Carolinas.

The utility reached a settlement with several customer and energy advocacy organizations requiring that Duke provide measurable, trackable benefits to customers as a result of the merger.

Duke Energy says combining the two providers will simplify operations and reduce customer costs in the future.

The settlement requires that the utility report these savings to the state each year until the transaction recovers its costs.

Regulators in both North and South Carolina must still approve the combination for it to move forward.

The utility aims to merge at the beginning of next year.

