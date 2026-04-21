Duke Energy’s natural gas expansion near Amazon Data Center faces public hearing

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy’s proposal to expand natural‑gas generation in Richmond County is moving forward, with the North Carolina Utilities Commission set to hold a virtual public hearing Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The plan calls for building a 240‑megawatt natural gas combustion turbine at the Sherwood H. Smith Jr.

Energy Complex near Hamlet, next to five existing turbines. The new unit would use the site’s current natural‑gas pipeline, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

If approved, construction would begin in late 2027, and the unit would come online by late 2029. Duke Energy says the project aligns with the NCUC’s 2025 carbon plan and integrated resource plan.

While the cost is confidential, Duke notes that building at an existing site helps reduce expenses.

The Smith complex already produces more than 2,200 megawatts across its combined‑cycle units and turbines.

The new turbine was envisioned years ago as part of the site’s long‑term expansion plan.

Amazon’s massive $10 billion, 800‑acre data center campus—now under construction next door—has drawn attention to the project, though Duke says it does not build generation for individual customers.

Still, the site’s readiness is considered a selling point for economic development.

Duke has requested roughly 15% rate increases in North Carolina to support new generation and grid upgrades as demand surges, including from data centers.

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