Dump truck downs power lines in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Some Duke Energy customers in south Charlotte are without power after a dump truck took down power lines Thursday morning.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. on East Woodlawn Road.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured video of the incident. The truck appears to have gotten tangled in the overhead lines while raising the bed.

According to Duke Energy, at least 15 customers are without power. The estimated time of restoration is 2:45 p.m.

