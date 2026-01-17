Local

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Charlotte

By Charlotte Business Journal
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Dutch Bros is poised to enter the Charlotte market through acquisition. The Oregon-based coffee chain says it plans to acquire Mooresville-based Clutch Coffee Bar, which has 20 locations across the Carolinas.

Clutch announced on social media that its stores closed as of 4 p.m. on Jan. 16.

A Dutch Bros spokesperson says a short closure of the Carolinas-based shops is planned for renovation, before they reopen under the new banner.

