Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Dutch Bros is poised to enter the Charlotte market through acquisition. The Oregon-based coffee chain says it plans to acquire Mooresville-based Clutch Coffee Bar, which has 20 locations across the Carolinas.

Clutch announced on social media that its stores closed as of 4 p.m. on Jan. 16.

A Dutch Bros spokesperson says a short closure of the Carolinas-based shops is planned for renovation, before they reopen under the new banner.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

WATCH: ‘Expression of love’: Union County church makes big impact with homemade meals for seniors

‘Expression of love’: Union County church makes big impact with homemade meals for seniors

©2026 Cox Media Group