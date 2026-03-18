Eagles acquire veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton from Panthers, AP source says

CHARLOTTE — Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is heading to the Philadelphia Eagles to provide depth behind Jalen Hurts, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced, said the Carolina Panthers will receive a seventh-round pick in 2027.

Dalton joins Hurts and backup Tanner McKee, who could become available for a trade.

The 38-year-old Dalton made three Pro Bowls during his first nine seasons in Cincinnati. He’s also played for Dallas, Chicago, New Orleans and spent the past three seasons with the Panthers.

Dalton is 84-83-2 as a starter but was primarily a backup in Carolina. He has thrown for 39,763 yards, 254 touchdowns with 151 interceptions and an 87.5 passer rating in 15 seasons.

Hurts has started all but seven games over the past five seasons. A few of those games missed were due to Philadelphia already having clinched a playoff seed. Hurts was the MVP in a Super Bowl victory over Kansas City in the 2024 season.

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