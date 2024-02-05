Earl Cureton, who played on inaugural Hornets team, dies at 66

CHARLOTTE — A member of the Charlotte Hornets’ inaugural team died Sunday.

Earl Cureton, a two-time NBA champion, died unexpectedly at the age of 66, according to a news release from the Detroit Pistons.

Cureton spent 12 years in the NBA, including two seasons with the Hornets. As a member of their inaugural team, he played in Charlotte from 1988 to 1989.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the Hornets said in a statement.

Cureton spent 12 seasons in the NBA. He was originally drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1979, going on to win a championship with them during the 1982 to 1983 season.

He won another championship with the Houston Rockets in the 1993 to 1994 season.

We are saddened by the passing of Earl Cureton, who played for us for two seasons, including being a member of our inaugural team in 1988-89. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. 💜 pic.twitter.com/4IzdkMpPsW — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 4, 2024

After he retired in 1997, Cureton coached in several leagues that included the NBA.

He spend the last 10 years as an ambassador with the Pistons, the team said.

