Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller selected to 2024 Rising Stars competition

By Brad Cole, wsoctv.com

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets at the American Airlines Center.

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller will be taking part in this year’s NBA Al-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, according to a release.

Miller has been selected to the 2024 Panini Rising Stars competition that is set for Feb. 16. The game showcases top young talent from around the league.

Miller, the Hornets’ 2023 second-overall draft pick, is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. Miller has tallied 11 20-point outings this season, tied for second-most among rookies.

The Rising Stars Game will be broadcasted on TNT ON Feb. 16 at 9:30 p.m.

