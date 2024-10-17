Early voters in Cabarrus County met with long lines

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Eager voters in Cabarrus County snaked through parking lots Thursday, only to wait hours to cast their ballots.

The Cabarrus County website tracks live wait times. At the Board of Elections, voters had to wait two-plus hours. The Kannapolis Train Station has an hour-long wait.

>> In the video at the top of this page Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe talks to voters about the wait.

