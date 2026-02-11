Early voting to begin in North Carolina for midterm primaries

CHARLOTTE — In-person early voting kicks off Thursday in North Carolina for the midterm primaries.

All voters will have a say in the U.S. Senate primary

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump endorsed Michael Whatley who is facing five challengers, including former state superintendent candidate Michele Morrow and former 8th Congressional District candidate Don Brown.

On the Democrat side, the frontrunner is former Gov. Roy Cooper. He is facing five challengers.

The primary is March 3.

