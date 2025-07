CONCORD, N.C. — Earth Fare’s presence in the Charlotte market continues to shrink.

The Asheville-based grocer confirmed its Concord store will close in mid-August. It’s located at 8885 Christenbury Parkway in Christenbury Corners.

Roughly 30 employees were notified of those plans late last week. A 20% off sale is ongoing, with discounts set to increase.

