South Charlotte restaurant closing its doors

CHARLOTTE — A restaurant in south Charlotte will be closing its doors this week for the last time.

Rocksalt Charlotte posted on their Facebook page Sunday night that this will be their final week in business.

Monday and Tuesday 4-8pm Oyster and Cocktail specials. Posted by Rocksalt Charlotte on Sunday, August 4, 2024

In the statement from the restaurant, management said “Unfortunately, we’ve reached that point where it is no longer tenable to operate as a full-service restaurant.”

They went on to thank their employees and customers for their hard work and support over the last 10 years.

Representatives from the restaurant say that they will be open a few hours each afternoon this week as they offer some specials with their alcohol and other food in stock.

The seafood restaurant opened in 2015.

RELATED STORY: Customer leaves large tip for single beer at iconic Ohio restaurant closing due to coronavirus

Customer leaves large tip for single beer at iconic Ohio restaurant closing due to coronavirus (NCD)

©2024 Cox Media Group