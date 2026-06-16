Family grieves at wrong gravesite for 19 years in cemetery mix-up

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A family says they have been grieving at the wrong gravesite for 19 years at Gaston Memorial Park after cemetery operators reportedly buried their relatives, Francis Langford and Francis Howell, in an incorrect location.

The cemetery has informed the family they must pay $10,000 per casket to verify or correct the burial sites. Cemetery operators at Gaston Memorial Park recently discovered the error during a survey of graves.

The family was informed last week that the mother and daughter, Langford and Howell, whom they believed were buried side-by-side, were unintentionally placed head-to-head.

Jaunita Lewis, a relative, described the emotional impact of the discovery. “We have been visiting another man’s grave thinking it’s my sister for 19 years,” Lewis said.

Stephanie Hughes, another relative, was 18 years old when her grandmother died, and she reflected on the prolonged grief. “Why is it 19 years we have to relive this grief?” Hughes said.

Hughes acknowledged that human errors occur, but she and the family stated their trust was broken. Bobbie Carter, a relative, expressed this lack of confidence. “I can’t trust what they are telling me now,” Carter said.

The family asked operators to dig up the dirt enough to see the outside of the caskets to confirm their family members’ locations.

Cemetery operators reportedly told the family they would have to pay $10,000 for each casket to perform this verification.

Lewis adamantly opposed this demand. “There is no reason on God’s green earth we should pay for their mistake,” Lewis said.

The family believes the cemetery should cover the costs for correcting its own errors.

In response to the family’s claims, Gaston Memorial Park operators stated they notified next of kin immediately and are working with the family to resolve the matter.

The cemetery wrote, “Out of respect for the privacy of the families we serve, we do not discuss specific client matters publicly. Instead, it is our policy to work to resolve any possible concerns directly with client families.”

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