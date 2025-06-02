Earthquake hits NC, SC in early morning

CHARLOTTE — A magnitude 2.1 earthquake hit North Carolina and South Carolina early on Saturday morning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in western North Carolina near Lake Toxaway. The earthquake impacted areas between Rosman and Hendersonville, North Carolina, Easley and Clemson, South Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia.

The earthquake hit around 1 a.m. Eastern time.

Learn more about the earthquake’s impact and report where you felt its impact here.

