East Carolina University student beats longtime NC House District Rep. in primary election

CHARLOTTE — Earlier this month, an up-and-coming candidate who attends East Carolina University pulled off an incredible win.

Wyatt Gable, 21, beat longtime representative 84-year-old George Cleveland.

This house district includes Onslow County on the coast, Camp Lejune, and Jacksonville.

According to the Associated Press, Gable is president of the ECU chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth group founded by Charlie Kirk.

Gable told AP he was inspired to get more involved in politics after the education system’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I felt like no one really cared or didn’t want to do anything,” he said. “So, I’m going to be the one that does something.”

