East Charlotte apartment fire injures 1

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story apartment on the 1900 block of Terrybrook Lane, off East Sugar Creek Road, at about 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Smoke was visible when firefighters arrived on the scene, indicating the severity of the blaze. One person sustained serious injuries and was transported to Atrium CMC for treatment of burns.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the identity of the injured person has not been disclosed.

