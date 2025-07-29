Firefighters battle 3-alarm apartment fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Multiple people were forced to evacuate after a three-alarm fire set their apartment complex ablaze early Tuesday morning.

Around 60 firefighters responded to the fire which started around 2:30 a.m. on English Hills Drive near Albemarle Road, according to Charlotte Fire.

Channel 9 was on the scene of the fire Tuesday morning and observed extensive damage to the roof of the apartment.

“I was scared,” one resident, Sophia Castillo, said. “I was also worried because I felt the heat coming from my apartment, and I mean, I have never seen that.”

MEDIC said two people and one small kitten had to be rescued from the building, but no one has been transported to the hospital.

The Red Cross is responding to the incident to provide support for anyone who has been displaced.

Investigators say they are still working to determine the cause of the fire and the full extent of the damages.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Juvenile arrested in connection with 3-alarm fire at Charlotte grocery store

Juvenile arrested in connection with 3-alarm fire at Charlotte grocery store

©2025 Cox Media Group