CHARLOTTE — An east Charlotte intersection was shut down Friday night after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle, police said.

The wreck happened at about 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of Lawyers Road and Harri Ann Drive, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated.

Investigators said to avoid the area. There is no word on when it will be cleared.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group